State Assembly Approves Extending Gun Restraining Orders

Sacramento, CA – A potential new law may soon allow more people to petition a court for a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO).

A new bill passed today in a 47 to 25 vote by the California State Assembly expands the list of people who can file for a GVRO, which temporarily removes guns from those who pose a deadly threat to themselves and others. While current law allows immediate family members, roommates and law enforcement to file, under AB2888, school personnel, employers and coworkers will be able to as well. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Democratic Assemblymember Phil Ting, who represents San Francisco, points to February’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre as an example of a tragedy before which school administrators saw early signs that the suspected shooter could pose a threat.

Back in 2016 the bill was vetoed by Governor Jerry Brown, who wanted to see how the GVRO law passed that year was working before expanding it. To date, according to the state’s Department of Justice, judges granted 200 GVROs. Specifically, these orders require a gun owner to surrender his or her weapon(s) for 21 days while awaiting a hearing to determine whether or not to extend it for up to a year.

