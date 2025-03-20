Celebrating Agriculture Day With Farm To Food Bank Bill

Alvarado-Gil AG Day flyer View Photo

Sacramento, CA— District 4 Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) touts her bill to extend the Farm to Food Bank Tax Credit to farmers in recognition of California Agriculture Day today.

“The flow of tax credits to farmers ensures easier access to healthy food for families. This bill protects that vital cycle. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all those who keep us fed. Happy Ag Day!,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture.

As we reported last month, Alvarado-Gil announced bills she was authoring, including Senate Bill 353 (SB 353) to extend the Farm to Food Bank Tax Credit. It gives a 15 percent tax credit to incentivize farmers for their donation of fresh food to local food banks. The credit will end in 2027.

“If it’s on your plate, it’s California-grown! Today, we celebrate the hardworking farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers who nourish our communities and fuel our economy. But under Democrat policies, too many families are struggling to afford groceries. Many seniors, veterans, and pregnant women rely on food banks. Extending this tax credit means supporting our farmers, strengthening those vital food banks, and feeding California’s most vulnerable,” concluded Senator Alvarado-Gil.

In 2023, $8.2 million worth of food was contributed by California farmers, while $769,499 in tax credits were given out. The food banks throughout the state, particularly those in Senate District 4, have benefited greatly from these gifts. Increasing this tax credit would further solidify the relationship between farmers, food banks, and families, since California’s agriculture sector contributes $50 billion to the state’s economy each year, with Senate District 4 accounting for $10 billion of that total.