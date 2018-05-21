Three Motorcyclists Injured In Weekend Crashes

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — There were separate crashes in Tuolumne County that resulted in injuries to visiting motorcyclists.

The CHP reports that 70-year-old Clovis resident Russell Merrit Jr. lost control of his Harley Davidson on Highway 120 near Grizzley Road on Saturday morning shortly before 11. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto by air ambulance to treat major injuries. The second crash occurred a couple of hours later on Springfield Road near Parrotts Ferry Road. The CHP reports that 56 year Darryl Fraser of San Jose pulled up alongside a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Daniel Rauer of Rohnert Park, and the two collided and were ejected into some nearby rocks and bushes.

Fraser sustained major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto and Rauer had moderate injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora, and later to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

