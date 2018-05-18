CHP Chase Winds Up In Creek With Suspect’s Arrest

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA – With warrants already out on him a Jamestown man was slapped with fresh charges and a $130,000 bail following a police chase down Chicken Ranch Road.

According to Sonora CHP Unit spokesperson Officer Faustino Pulido, the incident occurred in the wee hours Thursday. Shortly before 3 a.m., he says CHP officers attempted to make an enforcement stop on a silver Buick Century traveling west on Chicken Ranch Road from Highway 49/108 for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Instead of pulling over, the Buick failed to yield to the emergency lights and siren and accelerated to speeds more than twice the posted 25 miles-per-hour limit, using both sides of the road. Approaching the cul-de-sac at the end of the road, the driver, who was also the solo occupant, exited the vehicle while it was still in motion. The Buick subsequently crashed through a gate at a residence and struck a tree.

The driver, later identified as 34 year old Jamestown resident, Paul Anthony Quinn, ran around to the back of the residence where he jumped over a barbed wire fence and into a field with CHP officers chasing behind.

Officer Pulido reports Quinn was apprehended near a creek and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for reckless evading of a peace officer; obstructing or delaying a peace officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with a suspended license; also for his three outstanding warrants of which two were for felonies.