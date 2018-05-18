District Three Supervisor Candidates To Speak In Tuolumne

Candidates for Supervisor District Three Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — There will be one final opportunity to hear from all of the District Three Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor candidates.

This coming Monday the Tuolumne Park and Recreation District will host a forum at 6pm inside the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. The four candidates have all been invited to attend, Merv Cancio, Anaiah Kirk, Aaron Rasmussen and Laurie Sylwester.

The park and rec district reports that the Summerville High School speech and debate students have been asked to moderate the event. The candidates will be allowed time for opening statements, be asked a series of questions, and then give closing statements. The event is expected to last two hours. The primary election is June 5.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.