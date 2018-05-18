Gearing Up For A Busy Summer Fire Season

Dave Update, Josh White and Ethan Billigmeier Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A new federal report concludes the potential for large wildfires in states like California is “above average” this year based on a variety of factors.

Wildland fire projections are primarily based on weather and fuel conditions. The report released this month by the National Interagency Fire Center projects warmer and drier than average conditions between now and August, a smaller snowpack to melt this year, high grass and other vegetation, and increasing potential for thunderstorm activity. It notes that last year the US Forest Service’s wildfire suppression costs reached a historic $2.4-billion, and 2018 looks to be another very busy year.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on fire prevention and gearing up for the 2018 summer season. Guests will be Stanislaus National Forest Fire Chief Dave Updike, CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Josh White and Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services spokesperson Ethan Billigmeier.

