Helping Seniors Stretch Their Food Dollars

Calaveras Community Foundation Office Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA — The Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Valley Springs is the recipient of a 10,000 grant from the Calaveras Community Foundation.

The pantry was the only non-profit selected out of the15 projects chosen by the foundation in 2018 to be fully funded. The money will go towards senior support services through the foundation’s “Aging in Place” initiative with the goal to assist seniors living in the residence of their own choice as they age. Pantry officials acknowledge that it has seen an increase in the senior population over the past year that rely on it for help in maintaining a quality of life and some independence. It also aides them and those caring for seniors to stretch their food dollars.

“Good Samaritan Food Pantry is more than grateful and deeply honored for this generous grant which is much needed funding to continue and expand our ability to serve those in need of food and particularly those households with senior residents,” states Nanci Mowrey, co-director of the Pantry.

The pantry located at 4684 Baldwin Street distributes food from 9 a.m.-11a.m. on Saturdays. On the fourth Saturday of each month, Clothed in Love Ministry provides free clothing for all ages and a free pancake breakfast.

