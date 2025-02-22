Partly Cloudy
59.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Summer Reservation Delays For Five Popular  Campgrounds

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Yosemite North Pines Campground

Yosemite North Pines Campground

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA— Those wanting choice Yosemite National Park summer camping this year at several popular campgrounds will not be able to make reservations for a while.

The park is postponing the sale of camping nights for these five campgrounds: Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines, Wawona, and Hodgdon Meadow. This will impact reservations for a month, from June 15 to July 14.

“We understand the impact this has on visitors who are planning camping trips to the park,” shared park officials. “We are grateful for your patience. Our goal is to release these campground nights as soon as possible.”

The park advises that a seven-day advance notice will be given before those reservations go on sale. Park officials did not disclose the reason for the delay.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 