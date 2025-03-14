Asking Public For Its Oral Health Needs In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA— Calaveras County Public Health is asking residents for feedback on a survey to improve community oral health.

The 2025 Oral Health Needs Assessment is underway. It will gather important information about oral health challenges faced by children and adults in the county.

“By participating, residents can help shape future programs and resources to improve community oral health,” advised public health officials.

As an incentive to take the survey, which takes about 5 minutes, the county is offering participants a chance to win:

One of five $45 gas cards

One of twenty electric toothbrushes

The deadline is May 1st. Two surveys are available: one for parents and caregivers (click here) and one for general adults (click here).