Parks California and State Parks Receive National Award

Sonora, CA– Parks California and California State Parks have been awarded the 2025 Public Lands Partner Award by the Public Lands Alliance for their collaborative efforts in preserving public lands and enhancing visitor experiences. The recognition was announced at the Public Lands Alliance’s annual convention, which highlights achievements in conservation and public engagement.

The award honors partnerships between nonprofit organizations and public agencies that demonstrate excellence in stewardship. Parks California, established by the California Senate in 2016 and launched in 2019, supports the state’s 280 parks, including 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of waterfront, and thousands of campsites and trails. Through grant programs and strategic initiatives, the organization works to expand access to parks, promote environmental sustainability, and create inclusive outdoor experiences. Parks California’s efforts include programs such as Arts in California Parks, which funds public art installations, and Route to Parks, which provides transportation solutions for underserved communities. In 2024, the organization awarded more than $6.4 million in grants to over 125 nonprofits, tribal entities, and local governments to bring new visitors to state parks.

California State Parks Director Armando Quintero praised the partnership, calling it a “first-in-class solution” for sustaining the state’s park system and enriching public access. The collaboration also focuses on addressing environmental challenges, from sea-level rise to watershed restoration, by working with scientists, Indigenous leaders, and conservation experts. The 2025 Partnership Awards were announced during two special sessions at the Public Lands Alliance Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas.