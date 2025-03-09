Second Week of March Roadwork

Road Work Sign View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week, from March 9th to the 15th.

On Highway 108 overnight, closures of the left lanes between Lime Kiln Road and Old Wards Ferry Road for bridge work will begin Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

In Calaveras on Highway 4 one-way traffic control at Anrey Court will allow for utility work on Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Barney Way for utility work will begin on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Main Street to Pine Street for utility work will begin on Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Magers Way will allow for utility work on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The passes are closed. Updating Highway closure information is here.

