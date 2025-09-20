Fire Camp Prisoner Walks Away While Working

MCSO patrol unit -- MCSO photo View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – A prison inmate recently walked away from a fire camp while working, but he did not get far, according to Mariposa County sheriff’s officials.

He was caught through “teamwork in action and partnerships that make all the difference,” according to authorities. However, they did not specify where the incident occurred or if it was connected to the TCU Lightning Complex fires, nor was he identified. To the prisoner’s surprise, sheriff’s officials recount that when he tried to flag down the first vehicle he saw, it was black and white with the large letters “SHERIFF” on the side.

“Thanks to quick communication and strong collaboration between our agencies, this individual was safely returned to his facility in no time,” stated sheriff’s officials, noting, “At no point was the community at risk during this incident.”

The prisoner was taken into custody without incident. No details were released regarding any charges or penalties.