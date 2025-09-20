Deadly Early Morning Crash Near HWY 49 In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA — The CHP has just cleared the scene of a deadly early morning crash southeast of Bootjack in Mariposa County, and traffic is moving again.

The collision happened at the intersection of Qual Hill Road and Highway 49 around 2:23 a.m. The CHP reports that a Chevy Impala went off the roadway and smashed into a tree, which then fell on top of the sedan, crushing the roof. They added that the vehicle had “major damage all around.”

It is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, with the coroner responding. Their identity has not been released pending notification of the family. No other injuries were reported by the CHP.

More than five hours later, in the 8 o’clock hour, a tow truck cleared the road, while officers directed traffic.