Murphys Man Arrested After Driving Into A House

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Murphys, CA — The CHP reports that a man was driving under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle went off the road and hit a home in Columbia.

It happened shortly before 9pm last night on Parrotts Ferry Road near Porcina Way. 26-year-old Emmanuel Israel Ramirez-Patino was driving a 2007 Subaru northbound on Parrotts Ferry Road when he lost control going into a curve, went through a fence, and hit the home at 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road. The vehicle rolled over onto its ride side. Ramirez-Patino stayed until the CHP officers arrived, and he was then transported to Adventist Health Sonora to treat minor injuries. Later he was booked into Tuolumne County Jail for DUI. The residents inside the home were not injured.

