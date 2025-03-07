Teaming Up To Teach Hands-On Fire Training Skills

The Bret Harte High School Fire Tech Program comprehensive training exercise with local first responders for students to get hands-on experience -- Bret Harte High photo View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — The Bret Harte High School Fire Tech Program recently held a comprehensive training exercise for students that teamed up with local first responders to get hands-on experience.

Students applied what they had learned in class in a safe-setting exercise that replicated a six-car collision emergency. The goal was to teach critical skills such as incident leadership, search and rescue, and fire suppression.

“This exercise was an incredible opportunity for our students to gain practical experience and work alongside the dedicated firefighters who serve our community,” said John Parks, Fire Tech Program Instructor at Bret Harte High School. “We are grateful to all the agencies that participated and helped make this event a success.”

The program, which trains students for careers in the fire department, provides a well-rounded education through classroom education, practical training, and guidance from seasoned firefighters.

“We were impressed by the students’ enthusiasm and dedication,” said John Rohrabaugh, Fire Chief of Angels Camp Fire Department. “This exercise not only provided valuable training for the students but also strengthened the bonds between our agencies.”

The program’s success demonstrates its dedication to providing students with the necessary skills to serve their communities as firemen. It encourages teamwork and real-world application. The multi-agency training exercise showcases the program’s commitment to providing students with a well-rounded education. Assisting in the training exercise were CalFire, Murphys, Angels Camp, Altaville Melones, Ebbetts Pass, and Copperopolis fire departments.