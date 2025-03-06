Celtic Faire and More 2nd Weekend In March Events

The second weekend of March is coming up and there are a few events planned for March 8th and 9th, 2025.

First, this Friday support the World Club at Summerville High School by attending the Talent Show hosted by Lilliahna Smith. The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 in the theater and organizers encourage bringing cash for snacks. Ticket details are here.

The 10-week walking series detailed here created by Blue Zones Project and the Aronos Research Club will begin this Friday. Every Friday at 10 AM a group will meet at Courthouse Park and take a 20-minute stroll through downtown to a mystery location for a short history program.

The 39th Celtic Fair at Calaveras begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday, and opens on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Calaveras Fairgrounds. Friday is family day when many school children visit to learn from hundreds of costumed performers and craftsmen re-enacting Celtic History, music, stories and dance. Entertainment includes the Imperial Knights Tournament of Champions, featuring a medieval tournament with stunts on horseback, jousting and hand-to-hand combat with a variety of medieval weapons. New this year watch the Scottish Highland Games with athletes throwing the caber, war hammer, and stone throw. There will also be music on several stages, jugglers and fire eaters. More details about all the entertainment, parking and tickets are here.

2nd Saturday Art Night means participating businesses in Downtown Sonora will be open late. Join Tuolumne County Arts for the workshop: Beads, Dolls, & Creatures. Create beautiful critters and dolls, there is no age restriction, sort through our bead collection and make one of your own. No registration required, but popular workshops may run out of space. Details are in the event listing here.

Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources & Environment (TuCARE) will hold the 36th Annual Dinner and Auction this Saturday at Tuolumne Memorial Hall. The guest speaker will be Darrell Slocum from the Sonora Area Foundation. Slocum will be speaking on the local initiative that supports High School Seniors and College Certificated Technical Education programs such as forestry and heavy equipment certification. Proceeds from the auctions go to support TuCARE’s “Tours for Kids” programs and other TuCARE initiatives. Ticket details are here.

The Douglas Erwin and Betsy Voorhees-Erwin Folk Art Collection is on display at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce through this Saturday only as detailed here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “Legally Blond” The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) performances of “Anything Goes” will be this weekend and next weekend. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform “The Glass Menagerie” in April.

Sunday the Mother Lode Adventist Junior Academy is hosting its 17th annual dinner and auction. All funds raised this year go toward blacktop repair/replacement, locker room updates, and student scholarships. The theme is Super Mario Bros, details are here.

Sunday at 2 PM the Ovations Performing Arts Series welcomes a Dance Performance by Jazz Gitan at Bret Harte Performing Arts Center. Ticket details are here.

Tuolumne County Recreation District’s Spring Slowpitch Adult Softball Sign Ups are open. Register your team before March 9th to avoid late fees.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month for March in our dining guide is Diamondback. Check out movie times at local theaters, and view our local webcams here.