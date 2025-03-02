First Week of March Caltrans Work

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week, from March 2nd to the 8th.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control between Mono Way and North Sunshine Road will allow for utility work beginning Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 overnight, closures of the left lanes between Lime Kiln Road and Old Wards Ferry Road for bridge work will begin Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Gill Haven Drive for utility work will begin on Wednesday, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Birds Way to Raspberry Lane/Hardscrabble Street for sign/banner work is scheduled Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The passes are closed. Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.