Local Shelter Officials Warn Of Bird Flu And Update On Its Spread

TCAC issues warning regarding Avian influenza A H5N1 in cats

Jamestown, CA— As the bird flu continues to spread nationwide, Tuolumne County Animal Control warns cat owners and recommends they learn about the symptoms and monitor their felines.

Shelter officials advise, “While we have not seen any current cases within our cat population, it’s important for the public to be aware that their feline companions can get infected.”

Current cases of the U.S. avian influenza A (H5N1) outbreak in dairy cattle have led to dozens of cats contracting the virus, including barn and feral cats, indoor cats, and big cats in zoos and the wild, like mountain lions. Animal control added that cats are already known to be susceptible to the virus, with several feline cases linked to poultry or wild bird exposure before the cattle outbreak began.

Felines are particularly susceptible to severe illness, often resulting in death, according to shelter officials, who added, “The possibility of infected cats infecting other cats is currently unclear, but it cannot be dismissed.”

