What Is Pioneer Community Energy?

Pioneer Community Energy Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — In the coming years, residents of Tuolumne County may start getting electricity bills from Pioneer Community Energy instead of PG&E.

Both the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County are moving toward joining Pioneer, which offers Community Choice Aggregation, allowing local governments to pool electricity demand for their communities.

It is a joint powers agreement, and the goal is to provide reduced rates to local residents in comparison to what they currently pay to PG&E.

Founded in 2017 in Placer County, some of the regional communities that have already joined Pioneer include Placer and El Dorado counties, and the cities of Auburn, Colfax, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Loomis, Nevada City, Placerville, and Rocklin.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with Pioneer Community Energy Director of Communications, Gina Stassi-Vanacore.

She will talk about the history of community choice aggregation, how it works, the impact on rates, commonly asked questions, and the local timelines being developed.