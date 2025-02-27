Layoff Notices, Hate Resolution, On Tuolumne Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will have further discussions about budgetary reductions at this coming Tuesday’s meeting.

At 11 am, the board will vote on “Fiscal Year 24-25 budget adjustments, including all associated personnel actions which include the deletion of vacant positions and the issuance of layoff notices, approving the updated allocated positions list, and approving the updated capital projects list.”

No specifics have not been released, ahead of the meeting, in regard to what positions might be eliminated.

In addition, there will be a vote on approving a resolution condemning hate crimes and violence in the county. You can read the proposed resolution by clicking here.

It comes in response to an assault in Jamestown in late January. LGBTQ allies have argued at city and county meetings that it was a hate-related crime, and have called for a formal resolution. A similar item failed to pass at the last Sonora City Council meeting, as reported here.

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting starts at 9 am.