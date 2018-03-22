False Alarm At Fast Food Restaurant

False Alarm at Sonora Burger King Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Many who drove by the Sonora Burger King Restaurant during the seven o’clock hour this morning were curious about the heavy amount of fire trucks on scene.

Officials were dispatched to a report of a fire at the business on Mono Way after smoke was reportedly visible from the outside. Firefighters responded and it was determined to be a false alarm. The first responders indicated that the smoke could have been coming from an electrical ballast. A majority of the resources were quickly released.

The photo was sent by community news partner Frank Vera. News related pictures can be e-mailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.