Union And Dignity Health Reach Contract Agreement

Mark Twain Medical Center Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Hundreds of employees at Mark Twain Medical Center who are part of the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers union will receive a pay raise.

SEIU-UHW announces that a new agreement has been reached, which will impact 15,000 Dignity Health workers across California, including those at Mark Twain Medical Center. It has been a contentious couple of months, as the union had planned a protest outside its hospitals, including the one in San Andreas, on February 22, but it was cancelled at the last minute.

SEIU-UHW reports the new contract maintains employer paid family healthcare, which had been a key point of contention during negotiations. In addition, workers will receive 13-percent raises spread over five years, a one-percent bonus in the second year, and Dignity Health will maintain its defined benefit pension. The new contract will run through April 30, 2023.

This past December Dignity Health announced plans to merge with Catholic Health Initiatives, giving it a combined $28-billion in annual operations, and becoming the second largest non-profit hospital system in the US, according to SEIU-UHW.

Written by BJ Hansen.