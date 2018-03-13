Flash Flood Warning for SW Tuolumne County

Heavy rain in Sonora Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for southwestern Tuolumne County and western Mariposa County until 6:30 PM.

At 2:32 PM, Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area.

Impressive rainfall rates, of an inch an hour, associated with a line of thunderstorms moving over the Detwiler burn scar, may result in debris flow moving into nearby areas. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Bootjack, Mariposa, Catheys Valley and Lake McClure.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada through 11 PM Wednesday.

Afterwards, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Sierra Nevada from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.

Total snow accumulations through late Friday will range from eight inches to six feet above the 3,000 foot elevation.

Snow levels will lower from 8,000 feet today to 3,500 to 5,000 feet by Wednesday, then remain around 3,000 to 4,000 feet through the remainder of the week.

Southwest wind gusts up to fifty mph will continue at times over the higher terrain.

Impacts to travel will likely be severe with travel delays, chain controls, and possible road closures. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Plan travel accordingly.

Flash Flood Warning Instructions: Move away from recently burned areas. The heavy rains can trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Written by Mark Truppner.