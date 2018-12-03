Winter Storm Warning Above 4,000 Feet

Dodge Ridge 2016 Enlarge

The first in a series of Winter storms starts Tuesday.

Winter weather returns this week with the first storm expected to affect the region Tuesday and Wednesday, with periods of heavy snow and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet from 1 PM Tuesday through 5 PM Wednesday. The Warning remains above 6,000 feet through 11 PM Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations will range from three inches to three feet above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Impacts to travel will likely be severe with travel delays likely and possible road closures. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Plan travel accordingly.

Additional storms will impact the region later in the week with more heavy snowfall likely.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.