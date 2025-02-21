Tangipa: Wildfire Crisis Burning Through Wallets

Sacramento, CA — Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa says the wildfire crisis is burning through the wallet of California residents.

It is the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog he has authored. Tangipa writes, “Last week, the California FAIR Plan, the state’s insurer of last resort, requested a staggering $1 billion assessment. The reason? The FAIR Plan has exhausted its cash reserves covering billions in claims from just two fires—the Palisades and Eaton fires. But this isn’t just a financial burden for insurance companies. It’s a cost that will trickle down to every homeowner in California.”

The blog continues by explaining further details and making a plea for, “prevention, not reaction.”

