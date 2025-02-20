Last Weekend Of February Events

Native Plant Sale View Photo

The last weekend of February is coming up and there are a few events planned.

Before the weekend starts, on Friday morning, the County of Tuolumne is hosting a public surplus sale. Details are in the event listing here.

On Friday at 5:30pm, CalPride Sierras will be hosting a movie nights for the David Lynch movie, Inland Empire as detailed here.

Fridays is also when the Mind over Matters peer support group holds a meetup to promote mental well-being. Event organizers state, “Together, we foster resilience and support each other on our paths to mental health and wellness.” Details are in the event listing here.

Friday the Columbia College Men’s Basketball team has a home game against College of Sequoias at 6PM. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

Saturday is the 17th annual Seed Share Event at Saint Matthews Lutheran Church. The event is a collaboration of FoCuS and the Tuolumne County Master Gardeners and over 250 different seeds will be available. Entry for a family or individual is $10 and includes 10 packets of seeds. Speakers throughout the day will discuss various aspects of growing food and plants.

Copperopolis’ 38th Annual “First Taste” Wine Tasting Fundraiser sponsored by the Copperopolis Community Center is this Saturday. Calaveras and Tuolumne County wineries will be participating. The event also seeks to preserve community heritage and to preserve and restore the Copperopolis Civil War Armory and Historic 1866 Brick Church. Tickets include tasting, a souvenir wine glass, and appetizers for $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

The 12th annual Indigenous Peoples Art Event will host more than 30 Native Artists from California over two days at Black Oak Casino Resort. Artist crafts included pre-contact and contemporary art forms: jewelry, silver smiths, apparel, beaded hats, textile art, and more. The event is free and everyone is welcome from 10am to 5pm Saturday and 10am to 1pm Sunday.

Saturday at 5:30pm Tuolumne County Arts will host Collage & Connect. According to organizers the workshop is “all about crafting, socializing with fellow local creatives, and meeting new friends.” The workshop is is for ages 15 and up, free for TCA members, and $10 per person or bring a buddy and get the two for $15 deal.

Tuolumne County Recreation District’s Spring Slowpitch Adult Softball Sign Ups are open now. Register your team before March 9th to avoid late fees March 9th.

A Crab Feed Fundraiser Dinner at VFW Post 2600 in San Andreas will be held on Saturday. Festivities begin at 5 pm and tickets are $65 each. Proceeds will support post activities, as detailed in the event listing here.

38th Annual InFocus Competition, Exhibition & Sale of 2025 is coming up in April. The competition closes at 6 pm this Monday February 24. The show draws both amateur and professional entries with both cash and merchandise as prizes for winning photographs. Participants can submit six photographs total, up to three per category. Photographs will be judged in six categories: Reflection, Landscape, Man-Made, People, Plants, and Animals.

The Douglas Erwin and Betsy Voorhees-Erwin Folk Art Collection is on display at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce through March 8th as detailed here.

Columbia College’s Financial Aid and Mother Lode Educational Opportunity Center help you apply for financial aid. Join one of the weekly Zoom sessions each Thursday thru Feb 27th to get help with the application process, troubleshoot unique situations and answer your financial aid related questions.

The local theaters have released their 2025 Season Show Schedule. For Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) the first show is Legally Blond on February 28. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Anything Goes” the second and third weekends of March, tickets can be purchased soon. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform The Glass Menagerie in April.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Adventure Café.