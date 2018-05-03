Variety Of Items To Go Before Sonora City Council

Sonora City Council Chambers Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tonight the Sonora City Council will vote on a couple of items in anticipation of this year’s Mother Lode Roundup. It includes closing Washington Street, and some side streets, for the parade on May 12. The council will also vote on allowing alcohol consumption along the parade route.

In other items, the board will hear a proposal by the Tuolumne County Land Trust to provide dog waste stations downtown, and vote on whether to formally support, or oppose, a proposed state ballot measure to repeal the SB 1 gas tax measure.

In addition, at the beginning of the meeting, the council will award a certificate of appreciation to Shirley Sarno for her various efforts over the years helping various organizations. She and her husband Mike will soon be moving out of state.

Today’s meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.

