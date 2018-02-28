Impending Snow Storm Will Impact Calaveras Transit Routes

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Based on forecasts for incoming wintry weather indicating what may be the biggest snowstorm of the season, Calaveras County Transit officials have already cancelled some routes and may suspend others for public safety reasons.

So far the Blue Line will be closed from Murphys to Arnold tomorrow and on Friday, Blue Line service will be suspended for both the 5:10 a.m. Angels Camp-to-Arnold and the 5:50 a.m. Arnold-to-Angels-Camp buses.

Significant weather events and road conditions may also cause service changes to the Purple Line from San Andreas to Rail Road Flat; the Green Line from San Andreas to West Point; also the Red Line from Angels Camp to Columbia College.

Calaveras Transit monitors weather and road conditions on an on-going basis and officials note that further route modifications may be made based on rider safety. For the latest information on travel in the area during adverse weather conditions such as the impending storm call Calaveras Transit Customer Service at 209 754-4450.

