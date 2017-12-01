Winter Storm Watch Issued For Mother Lode & Sierra Nevada

Snow in Soulsbyville (1-12-17) Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada and the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning.

A series of cold winter storms will bring periods of heavy snow and gusty winds to the foothills and mountains of Northern California later this week. Snow may begin as early as Wednesday afternoon and continue through the weekend.

Several feet of snowfall accumulation is expected in the mountains with up to a foot possible across some foothill locations. Anyone planning travel across the foothills or mountains later this week should stay in touch with the latest forecasts. Travel will be very difficult. Significant reductions in visibility are

possible along with areas of blowing snow.

Total snow accumulations above the 2,000 foot elevation will range from half-a-foot to one foot. Two feet to a little greater than five feet of snow is likely above the 3,500 foot elevation.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel.

