CHP Releases Victims’ Names From Fatal Calaveras Crash

San Andreas, CA – CHP officials are now sharing with the public the names of two local residents who perished in last Friday’s tragic head-on two-vehicle crash along Highway 26.

The fatal collision happened near Ponderosa Way shortly into the three o’clock hour that afternoon, killing both drivers at the scene. The victims were 41-year-old Misty Levario of Wilsyville and 69-year-old Paul Goltz of Glencoe. Their names were withheld until this afternoon, pending notification of family.

According to the CHP, Levario was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra eastbound and for unknown reasons crossed into the path of an oncoming 1985 Toyota pickup, driven by Goltz. Both drivers were pinned in their vehicles and received CPR as soon as they were freed but did not ultimately survive. The accident and subsequent investigation required Caltrans to shut down the highway and then have it under one-way traffic control for part of the afternoon.

Officials say that it is still unknown if either alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it is requested to call the CHP San Andreas office at 209 754-3541.

Written by Tori James