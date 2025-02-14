Sonora Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Acts With A Minor

SPD sexual assault arrest graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA – An investigation that started at a local high school ended with a Sonora man being arrested for allegedly having sex with and possessing obscene material depicting a minor.

Sonora police spokesperson Detective Thomas Brickley tells Clarke Broadcasting that following a report from Cassina High School in Sonora that obscene material depicting a minor was located on a student’s device, law enforcement was immediately notified. On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 18-year-old Lucas Howard was arrested.

“During the course of the investigation, additional evidence was collected that there was probable cause to believe that the suspect also engaged in unlawful sexual acts with a minor under 18 years old with less than a three-year age gap,” advised Brickley, who further stated, “The identity of the minor and any specific details regarding the case are not being released with respect to confidentiality considerations.”

Howard was arrested for felony possession of obscene material depicting a minor and misdemeanor unlawful sexual acts with a minor due to the age gap being under three years.