Flood Waters Cause Emergency Shut Down Of Calaveras County Roadway

Vehicle stuck in flood water View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Flooding from the storm system blowing through the Mother Lode has caused the emergency closure of an entire roadway in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

Public works officials report that the closure of Salt Spring Valley Road is due to localized flooding. Three intersections along the roadway, Felix Road, Salt Springs Valley Road, and Hunt Road, are flooded, forcing the closure of the entire roadway. They added, “The road will be reopened as soon as possible.”

Motorists are warned not to remove or go around street closure signs as the water could be very deep. Drivers are asked to follow detour routes with signage posted to avoid the impacted area. Any questions or need to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401, during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).