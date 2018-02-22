Local Law Enforcement Investigating School Social Media Threat

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a social media post has gone viral across the United States threatening violence at schools with initials “SHS.”

The sheriff’s office reports that several people have reported seeing the post locally, so while they believe it is a hoax, they do have a deputy assigned to investigate it, according to Sgt. Andrea Benson. Law enforcement personnel will be at Summerville High School this morning to coordinate with officials and ensure the safety of all students and staff. The Sonora Police Department will also be working closely with Sonora High School in a similar fashion.

