Mother Lode Hard Freeze Warning, Winter WX Advisory

Snow Falling in Twain Harte, Mar 22, 2017 Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, through 8 AM Wednesday morning.

Overnight low temperatures will range from twenty-five to thirty degrees.

Freezing temperatures can damage or kill plants that are sensitive to cold. Consider wrapping external pipes which may be vulnerable to freezing. Please check on the elderly and make sure your animals have a warm shelter.

Additionally, the cold system from western Canada will bring periods of snow later this week.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for both the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada from 9 PM Wednesday through 4 AM Friday.

Snow levels will be low with this system, around 2,000 feet. A dusting of snow is possible down to 1,000 feet.

Total snow accumulations will range from three to eight inches.

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Written by Mark Truppner.