Gas Prices Drop for First Time in 2018

Sonora, CA — Gas prices in California dropped for the first time in 2018, but it’s unclear whether this one-week decline is a signal that cheaper gas is on the horizon for the Golden State.

As reported here on Monday, gas prices had been on the rise for 45 days straight. Then suddenly on Tuesday the price dropped a cent bringing the average price per gallon of unleaded to $3.34. AAA officials report that U.S. gas prices typically decrease after the holiday season, but rising oil prices the last few months resulted in abnormally high pump prices after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries began to cut oil production. Another increased cost factor is the West Coast’s strong economy, which has more motorists on the roadways.

“California consumers should be prepared for prices to increase this year another potential 10 to 15 cents, but many market factors will drive that. Without a crystal ball, it’s too soon to determine,” said Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA Northern California.

In Sonora gas prices are hovering around $2.95 a gallon and in Calaveras County the average is $3.10.

Written by Tracey Petersen.