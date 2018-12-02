Gas Prices Edging Up

Stock Photo Gas pump Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The price of a gallon of gas has gradually been increasing over the past three weeks.

Nationally, regular unleaded is up seven cents to $2.65. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg told the Associated Press that the increase is due to higher crude oil costs. However, wholesale prices are expected to fall over the coming weeks, which she says could result in a price decline. The current gas price is 34 cents above where it was a year ago.

San Francisco has the highest average price in the nation at $3.42, while Tucson, Arizona is the lowest at $2.26. The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded selling in Tuolumne County from 2.93 to 3.28.

