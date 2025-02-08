Continued Gold Strike Road Bridge Work To Cause Traffic Delays

Road Closed detour sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA— Bridge work in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County will require a full closure of a section of Gold Strike Road followed by one-lane traffic, causing lengthy traffic delays next week.

The Gold Strike Road Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program got underway after being delayed to the middle of last month and will continue through mid-February, as reported here in January. Calaveras Public Works officials report traffic delays at Bridge 22 Murray Creek, south of Leonard Road, and Bridge 23 at the North Fork Calaveras River, south of the Gold Strike Road and the Highway 49 intersection. County road officials released this schedule:

2/10/25 to 2/11/25 (Full Closure), 8 am-5 pm Daily at Bridge 22:

Gold Strike Road will be completely closed to thru traffic. Please follow designated detour routes.

2/12/25 to 2/14/25 (One Way Traffic Control), 8 am-5 pm Daily at Bridge 23:

Gold Strike Road will have one-way traffic control.

While no weekend work is anticipated, public works officials warn, “During construction operations, there will be limited access to the roadway due to large equipment, so please use designated detour routes whenever possible. We ask that you follow all instructions provided by on-site personnel to ensure everyone’s safety.”

For any questions or concerns about the closures or project, contact Lori Dodge, Project Manager, at (209) 754-6401 during business hours from 7 am to 4 pm. Immediate concerns related to the traffic closures can be directed to Construction Inspector Jerry Hayes at (916) 666-2768.