Visitors Able To Marvel At the Magnificent Trees Once Again

Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias restoration project at Yosemite View Slideshow

(5 Photos)

Yosemite, CA — After nearly three years of restorations, Yosemite National Park signals the re-opening of the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.

As reported here, the grove was shut down in July of 2015 to refurbish the giant sequoia grove, with the ultimate goal of the project being to enhance the visitors overall experience, according to park officials, that provided this list of key elements of the restoration project:

Removing asphalt from the original parking lot and roadways, and transforming formerly paved areas into sustainable pedestrian trails and healthy sequoia habitat

Creating an accessible trail system in the lower part of the grove, including boardwalks over sensitive wetland areas

Improving accessibility around two iconic giant sequoias, the Grizzly Giant and the California Tunnel Tree

Developing new educational signs and exhibits focused on the grove’s natural and human history

Completing repairs and new stonework at Wawona Point, the overlook above the grove, to create a safer, more enjoyable visitor experience

Replacing and repairing culverts to encourage natural water flow

Building a new arrival plaza at the South Entrance, complete with parking, restrooms, shuttle, hydration stations and the Yosemite Conservancy Depot, where visitors will be able to purchase books, apparel and other retail items

With the above work accomplished, park officials have announced that the famous grove will re-open to the public on Friday, June 15 at 9 a.m. Drawings of the restoration project are in the image box.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.