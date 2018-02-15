Josh Pfeiffer Returns Home To Perform This Weekend

Josh Pfeiffer is an American singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with roots in the Mother Lode.

Pfeiffer was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

He was born in Sonora, California and attended Summerville High School. He and his wife, Tara Pfeiffer, have three children and left their Lake Tulloch home in Copperopolis around four years ago to live in both downtown Reno and in Sacramento.

The artist released his debut album American Crooner Act:1 in 2010 featuring cover versions of Big Band standards as well as original compositions, Life, Beautiful Girl, California Days, When I’m With You, and Where I Want To Be. The album features the late Tower Of Power founding member and critically-acclaimed Trumpet player Mic Gillette.

Pfeiffer released the music video for his single “Life” directed by Emmy Award winner Alejandro Guimoye in 2016. Filmed along the Northern California coast, the video is a tribute to Josh’s late parents and features his daughter Tamara Pfeiffer.

This year Pfeiffer re-released his single Life in the Pop genre, and donated six months of the proceeds from the single and music video to the victims of the Northern California Wildfires. Later this year, Pfeiffer will release his single and music video “Brand New Shoes”, which was written and co produced by David Schram and mixed by Grammy Award winner Joe Chiccarelli.

Pfeiffer is currently back in the studio working on his latest original compositions, “One More Time” and “Dancing Girl”, as well as a studio version of Frank Sinatra’s “Luck Be A Lady”.

This Saturday night, Pfeiffer will return to the Mother Lode to perform a free ‘Valentines Show’ inside of the Willow Creek Lounge at Black Oak Casino, beginning at 9 PM. The audience can expect lots of standard love songs ranging from big band tunes to a few of the more contemporary artists like Michael Buble. Additionally, Pfeiffer will sing a few of his original songs.

“It’s going to be a fun night, a romantic night and I’m looking forward to returning home to perform,” said Pfeiffer.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner.