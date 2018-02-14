Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County Contained

Update at 4:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the flames had only spread to a small section of vegetation when firefighters arrived on the scene and doused the flames. The size of the fire was about a 10 by 10 ft. section.

Original post at 4 p.m.: Railroad Flat, CA — Firefighters are heading to a second reported escaped debris burn, this one is in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the fire is in the 1138 block of Borrego Road off of South Railroad Flat Road in the Railroad Flat area. There is no word on the size of the blaze or whether any structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

As reported here earlier this afternoon CAL Fire handled another escaped debris pile in Mariposa County.

