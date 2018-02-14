Update: Vegetation Fire In Mariposa County Extinguished

Update at 2 p.m.: Cal Fire is reporting that an escaped debris burn in Mariposa County has been contained at a quarter of an acre. The flames broke out in the 6670 block of Dogtown Road near Holtzel Road, east of Coulterville. CAL Fire indicates that the property owner called 911 worried that his burn pile was getting out of control and asked for help. Crews were able to put the flames out in about 10 minutes and will remain on scene for the next hour mopping up.
Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Coulterville, CA — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Mariposa County.
Cal Fire is reporting that it might be an escaped debris burning in the 6670 block of Dogtown Road near Holtzel Road, east of Coulterville. There are no details regarding the size of the fire or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.