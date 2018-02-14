Update: Vegetation Fire In Mariposa County Extinguished

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 2 p.m.: Cal Fire is reporting that an escaped debris burn in Mariposa County has been contained at a quarter of an acre. The flames broke out in the 6670 block of Dogtown Road near Holtzel Road, east of Coulterville. CAL Fire indicates that the property owner called 911 worried that his burn pile was getting out of control and asked for help. Crews were able to put the flames out in about 10 minutes and will remain on scene for the next hour mopping up.

Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Coulterville, CA — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Mariposa County.

Cal Fire is reporting that it might be an escaped debris burning in the 6670 block of Dogtown Road near Holtzel Road, east of Coulterville. There are no details regarding the size of the fire or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.