Quantcast
help information
Mostly Cloudy
59.7 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Vegetation Fire In Mariposa County Extinguished

Cal Fire Truck
Cal Fire Truck Photo Icon Enlarge
02/14/2018 2:04 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 2 p.m.: Cal Fire is reporting that an escaped debris burn in Mariposa County has been contained at a quarter of an acre. The flames broke out in the 6670 block of Dogtown Road near Holtzel Road, east of Coulterville. CAL Fire indicates that the property owner called 911 worried that his burn pile was getting out of control and asked for help. Crews were able to put the flames out in about 10 minutes and will remain on scene for the next hour mopping up.

Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Coulterville, CA — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Mariposa County.

Cal Fire is reporting that it might be an escaped debris burning in the 6670 block of Dogtown Road near Holtzel Road, east of Coulterville. There are no details regarding the size of the fire or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
6670 Dogtown Road, Coulterville

loading map - please wait...

6670 Dogtown Road, Coulterville 37.720207, -120.092145 6678 Dogtown Road, Coulterville, CA, USA (Directions)
  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.