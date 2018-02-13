Royce Solicits Community Leadership

Sonora, CA — Outgoing Tuolumne County Supervisor Evan Royce has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog regarding his departure from office, and a call for candidates to consider a run.
We reported last week that Royce is declining to seek re-election after two terms and will leave the position at the end of the year. Royce cited the decision was because of his desire to spend more time with family members and the demands of having a growing construction business.
