Planning Commission To Review ‘Tiny House Village’ Near Groveland

Tiny House Village structures View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to review plans for a Groveland area lodging project known as Tiny House Village.

The plan calls for 12 guest cabins, a yoga dome, a swimming pool, and associated infrastructure to be constructed on a 14 acre parcel in the 23000 block of Sprague Road East (approximately six miles east of Groveland).

The project proponent is Stephanie Wohlfiel.

The guest cabins would be prefabricated mobile units that would be rented for overnight stays. They would be built on a chassis with wheels and meet the definition of a park trailer by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development. Each cabin would have a bedroom, bathroom, living room, and a kitchen.

The applicant is seeking a Site Development Permit for the project and it will be reviewed by the Planning Commission on Wednesday, January 29, at 6pm in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street. The meeting is open to the public.