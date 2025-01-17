Alvarado-Gil Calls For Quick Action On Wildfire Legislation

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is joining other Republicans in requesting a special session of the legislature focused on wildfires and the ongoing insurance crisis.

She argues, “As fires were raging, California Democrats’ priority was to throw more money toward ‘Trump proofing’ the state. With homes destroyed, thousands displaced, and an insurance system on the brink of collapse, this crisis is the only thing that matters.”

She continues, “The ability to get homeowners insurance is perhaps the biggest challenge my constituents face. As someone on the FAIR Plan, I’m focused on making sure rural Californians are supported and our firefighters have the resources they need to protect life and property.”

Alvarado-Gil notes that California spends between $6 billion to $9 billion annually on wildfire response, but the current budget only allocates $200 million for prevention.

A list of proposals that Alvarado-Gil says that she and other Republicans would like to see addressed is below:

Expedite Permitting for Wildfire Prevention Projects – Fast-track critical projects such as controlled burns and post-fire reconstruction to mitigate fire risks efficiently.

– Fast-track critical projects such as controlled burns and post-fire reconstruction to mitigate fire risks efficiently. Streamline Environmental Reviews for Fire Safety Efforts – Introduce targeted reforms to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for wildfire prevention initiatives, including underground powerlines and constructing emergency egress routes for community safety.

– Introduce targeted reforms to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for wildfire prevention initiatives, including underground powerlines and constructing emergency egress routes for community safety. Enhanced Criminal Penalties – Create enhanced criminal penalties for both arson and negligent fires.

– Create enhanced criminal penalties for both arson and negligent fires. Home-Hardening Incentives and Assistance – Use a combination of tax credits, deductions, grants, and loans to help Californians afford the home-hardening upgrades necessary to protect their property.

– Use a combination of tax credits, deductions, grants, and loans to help Californians afford the home-hardening upgrades necessary to protect their property. Increased Funding for Wildfire Prevention – Allocate resources to local governments and conservation districts with firsthand knowledge and strategies for effective wildfire prevention and safety projects.

– Allocate resources to local governments and conservation districts with firsthand knowledge and strategies for effective wildfire prevention and safety projects. Insurance Market Transparency – Provide a clear evaluation of the California FAIR Plan and the broader insurance industry, outlining necessary steps to stabilize the market and attract private insurers back into the state. This includes evaluating how current and proposed policies can restore confidence in the California insurance landscape.