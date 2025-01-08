CHP Warns Of Scammers Using Amber Alert

CHP Scam Alert graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is warning the public of a scam involving its Amber Alert System where crooks use children to steal.

Across the state and right in the Mother Lode, local CHP units, including Sonora and the San Andreas, report that scammers are pretending to be “Amber Alert representatives,” calling people and offering to “register” their kids in the system. They then ask for personnel and confidential information. The CHP says the scammers are so bold that they even ask to meet at the person’s home.

“This is NOT how the AMBER Alert system works!” states CHP officials. They offer these tips when dealing with scammers:

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is the only agency authorized to activate AMBER Alerts—no registration is required.

Never provide personal information or answer calls from unknown or “possible scam” numbers.

If you’ve been contacted by a scammer, report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Stay informed and protect yourself!