Longtime Sonora Mayor And Council Member Passes Away

Sonora, CA — Sad news today as longtime former Sonora Mayor and Council member Ron Stearn has died at the age of 89.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home officials report that he passed away this morning at his daughter’s home in Fairfax, which is in Marin County. Stearn’s career with Sonora City Council spanned more than 52 years. He was sworn into office in April of 1964 and retired from the council while in the role of Mayor on July 5th, 2016, as reported here. During that run he was elected the Mayor of Sonora five times with the last time being in July of 2014 for a two year term. California records marked that Stearn set a record for longest time served on any City Council. One of his pet projects and something he was very vocal about was additional parking in the downtown Sonora area.

Stearn was born on July 22nd, 1928 in Oakland. Private burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Of note, Mayor Stearn was interviewed on Mother Lode Views in August of 2014 where he spoke in detail about his over 50 years of service on the city council. You can find it here.

