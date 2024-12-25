Rescheduled Emergency Tree Removal In Calaveras County To Close Roadway

Road closed sign with cones View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Work officials have rescheduled an emergency tree removal that was to take place last week.

As we reported, the work was set to start on the morning of Wednesday, December 17, on Russells Road in San Andreas. County road officials gave no reason for why or what caused the date to be pushed to the Christmas week. There will be a nearly full road closure between the intersections of Sunset Street and Market Street, off Highway 49, as can be viewed in the map below. Drivers will experience delays ranging from five to 10 minutes during the closure from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2024.

“During construction operations, there will be limited access due to large equipment, so please use designated detour routes whenever possible,” advised county road officials. “We ask that you follow all instructions provided by on-site personnel to ensure everyone’s safety.”

For questions or need to report urgent road-related issues, call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).