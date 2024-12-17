Road Closures In Calaveras County For Emergency Tree Removal

Road Closed detour sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Motorists will need to take an alternative route tomorrow as Russells Road at the intersection of Sunset and Market streets in San Andreas will be shut down to through traffic tomorrow.

Calaveras County Public Works advises that an emergency tree removal is needed. Drivers will experience delays ranging from five to 10 minutes. Traffic delays will also be possible during the closure from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

“During construction operations, there will be limited access due to large equipment, so please use designated detour routes whenever possible,” ask public works officials, adding, “We ask that you follow all instructions provided by on-site personnel to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Questions regarding the closure or to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).