After Christmas Weekend Events

There are a few things still left to enjoy in the Mother Lode after all the Christmas events. This is an overview from our events calendar for the weekend of December 28th and 29th.

The Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County (YSF) is hosting a Virtual Silent Auction. Bids open on December 27th at noon and close on December 29th at 7:30pm. Join the event bidding on locally donated goodies, gift certificates and more. The foundation lists its goals for 2025 as the Irving J Symons Multi-Sport Pavillion; Park plaza, memorial bricks and entry way; concrete bleachers for the new Fifa-size soccer field; Multi-Use Field; Adventist Health Batting Cages; Curtis Creek Natural Walking Trail.

The nightly Christmas Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with a large light display and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here.

Residents in Crystal Falls also note their exciting displays and lights in the Niagara River Drive Neighbors Light Up Christmas event. Participating organizers state “Hundreds of cars, trucks, and yes, even a busses full of kids or seniors occasionally, make the residents happy and proud that they can do something to see smiles and hear laughter.”

The Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting its annual Christmas Light Show through New Year’s Eve. Donations at the light show with over 15,000 lights synchronized to music will support the sports foundation who has provided more than 500 sports grants to children of economically-challenged families. The show is at Joyce Court off Phoenix Lake Road as detailed here.

Both Casinos will be hosting New Years Celebrations. The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Gus’s Steak House. Check out movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders see our local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.