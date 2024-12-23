Christmas Dinner and More Events

The Native Sons Hall Christmas Dinner in Murphys View Photo

There are several community dinners and holiday events detailed in our events calendar. Here is an overview:

Tuolumne County’s 41st Community Christmas Eve Day will offer a free dinner at the Motherlode Fairgrounds from 11AM to 5PM. ALL are welcome to enjoy the holiday ambience, live music, Santa, while joining others being greeted and served a wonderful sit-down meal together. If you ordered a meal to be picked up or delivered those reservations are set up and will be made available.

Christmas Even the Sierra Bible Church is hosting a Christmas Eve family service at 6:30PM in the Worship Center.

In the Sonora fairgrounds Manzanita building there will be a free Christmas Day dinner with music and gifts for kids. The event is for anyone who has no place to spend Christmas Day.

On Christmas Day, the Native Sons Hall in Murphys will be hosting the Murphys Friends Christmas Dinner. The Dinner is open to all of the Calaveras community. Organizers state the event has grown dramatically since it’s inception in 1986, they are expecting to feed around 1,000 people starting at 1 pm, with meals to be picked up and deliveries also. So far they already have 500 pickups and deliveries planned. The dinner includes Diestel turkey, 700 pounds was donated by Diestel and is currently being sliced. There will also be dressing, potatoes with turkey gravy, green beans, cranberries, rolls and desserts. Families and friends are welcome from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Hall. If you cannot come to the Hall, they will be taking orders for delivery and pick up through Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day is also the potluck dinner at San Andreas VFW Post 2600.

The nightly Christmas Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with a large light display and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here.

Residents in Crystal Falls also note their exciting displays and lights in the Niagara River Drive Neighbors Light Up Christmas event. Participating organizers state “Hundreds of cars, trucks, and yes, even a busses full of kids or seniors occasionally, make the residents happy and proud that they can do something to see smiles and hear laughter.”

The Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting its annual Christmas Light Show through New Year’s Eve. Donations at the light show with over 15,000 lights synchronized to music will support the sports foundation who has provided more than 500 sports grants to children of economically-challenged families. The show is at Joyce Court off Phoenix Lake Road as detailed here.

Over 50 nonprofits are participating in Christmas Tree Lane in Courthouse Park.